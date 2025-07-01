BTS is back: Group announces release of new album in Spring 2026, to start prepping in USA soon

BTS conducted their first livestream in almost 3 years as all seven members reunited after the military discharge. Completing their national duties, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook greeted their fans together and were welcomed with wild reactions on social media around the world. What looked like the culmination of a drought for the BTS ARMY, the group announced their highly anticipated comeback album. Aligning with the previously reported release plans of March 2026, the team confirmed that a new record will be released in Spring 2026.

Advertisement

BTS announces new album release and plans to work on it

While the group was discussing its release schedule, member V quickly popped in with a surprise update. He asked if BTS had informed their fans about their plans to start working on new music in America. While a little caught off guard with the revelation of the secret, RM confirmed the same. He shared that as member Jin goes around the world on his solo tour, the group will work on music by visiting various countries, including the USA.

While Spring 2026 in South Korea lasts from March to May, it can be expected that the group will release their new release in the third month of the next year, matching the initially reported timeline for their comeback. This new album would be their first in almost five years, following the release of the studio album BE in November 2020. Post that, the group dropped an anthology album named Proof in 2022, which was a celebration of their 10th debut anniversary and included a few new tracks.

Advertisement

During the livestream, Jimin appeared the most worried about his looks, especially his hair, which had been cut short during his military service. But the compliments from his bandmates seemed to calm him. The chemistry between the members appeared to be the same as they chatted away and poked fun at each other, with Jin and J-Hope laughing at their awkwardness in front of the camera after two years.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope goes back to military comrades amid Killin' It Girl promotions, here's why fans are calling him 'thoughtful'