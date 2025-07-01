Box Office: Why is Jurassic World Rebirth's advance bookings not open in top Indian national chains yet?

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and others, hits North American theatres on 2nd July and Indian theatres on 4th July. The excitement for the film across the globe is very high. Early projections are that the dinosaur movie will go past the USD 300 million mark at the global box office, by the end of the first weekend itself. For a movie that needs USD 500 million to breakeven theatrically, the expected weekend number should be seen very positively.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Rebirth Faces Hurdles In India; Full Fledged Advance Bookings Still Not Open

Despite all that's working in favour of the movie, there are a few things that are going against it. After the setback of getting no IMAX screens, now the movie is struggling to get its desired showcasing in top Indian national chains. Advances for tentpole Hollywood movies begin a week or two prior to the release. Here, the film's limited advance bookings have opened in chains like Cinepolis and MovieMax but not PVRInox, which contributes more than 50 percent of the earnings of any Hollywood feature.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Competes With Strong Holdover Releases And New Releases For Screens

It is said that the movie is struggling to get its desired showcasing due to strong holdover titles like F1, Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par, and its release rival Metro... In Dino. While it goes without saying that the dinosaur film will be the top pick for Indian moviegoers this week, it is unfortunate that it has to still struggle to get its desired showcasing. One would hope that the screen-sharing issues are sorted and the movie gets a smooth release.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Rebirth Day 1 India Net Projections

Based on our tracking, Jurassic World: Rebirth should be opening in the Rs 9.50 - 10.50 crore net vicinity. However, the tracking number can go for a toss if it does not get the desired showcasing. The advance bookings should open in a full-fledged manner by Wednesday, if the movie really wants a shot at a double digit opening.

Jurassic World: Rebirth hits Indian theatres on 4th July, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Weekend Box Office Prediction: Scarlett Johansson led dinosaur movie gears up for a blazing USD 300 million plus start