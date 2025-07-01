Kavya Maran reacts to her viral IPL memes: ‘If you had a camera on everyone at work…’

She’s the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and one of the most meme’d faces in Indian cricket. But for Kavya Kalanithi Maran, the emotional reactions that flood social media every IPL season come from a very real place.

In a recent interview, Maran addressed how her deeply personal investment in her franchise—and the game itself—makes her expressions impossible to fake. Now managing teams across three continents, she spoke candidly about balancing business, fandom, and an ever-watchful camera.

Viral reactions and the meme queen label

Kavya Maran has become a permanent fixture in IPL broadcasts, not for commentary or soundbites, but for her candid reactions. From clenched jaws during losses to euphoric cheers in key victories, her emotional visibility has turned her into an internet meme staple.

According to Maran, this fame wasn’t by design. “Those are my raw emotions that you're seeing,” she told Fortune India. “When I go to Ahmedabad or Chennai, and I'm sitting many feet away, somewhere in the box, the cameraman manages to find me.”

She understands the humor behind the memes as well, stating that she was “sure if you had a camera on everybody sitting in the office, dealing with their projects, and stocks going up and down, you'd get the same emotions.”

A businesswoman behind the screens

Kavya’s expressions may light up meme pages, but her responsibilities span global cricket. Apart from SRH in the IPL, she also oversees the Northern Superchargers in the UK’s Hundred and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league.

Her focus remains razor-sharp on performance. After SRH’s last-place finish in 2023, she led the franchise to a runner-up finish in 2024 and a mid-table slot in 2025. “When you put your heart and soul into something, you naturally tend to get very personally attached to its successes and failures,” she explained.

She may be trending online, but Kavya Maran’s story is rooted in her passion and business, with zero staged expressions.

