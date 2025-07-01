A glimpse into David Beckham’s lavish homes: From London to Miami

David and Victoria Beckham have never been shy about inviting followers into their private sanctuaries. Whether it’s David unearthing a two-pronged carrot on their Cotswolds estate or Victoria capturing the family’s pancake party in Holland Park, each Instagram upload offers a fresh perspective on how the power couple balances everyday joys with high-end design.

Their portfolio spans centuries-old barns, sculptural penthouses, and sun-soaked villas. Today, we explore three of their most Instagrammed homes and uncover the stories behind each gilded wall.

Cotswolds countryside retreat

For 12 million euros, the Beckhams transformed a 1720 barn into a fairytale escape, complete with a bespoke treehouse, spa, and private football pitch, as detailed by House & Garden. In late April 2025, David’s “Radish Alert” post on Instagram revealed his garden within the estate, where he harvested some radishes for dinner.

On June 21, Victoria also filmed David excitedly harvesting carrots from his garden for the first time, though it was “not quite what he was hoping for.” As he pulled out the double-ended carrot in the clip, the duo erupted in giggles, proving that laughter grows best in home soil.

Holland Park heritage mansion

As per Elle Décor, their 49.2 million euro Holland Park residence underwent three years of renovations under Rose Uniacke. This yielded a Grade II-listed masterpiece with a walk-in wardrobe fit for a fashion icon and his family.

On March 4, 2025, David flipped pancakes in the vast open kitchen, as Harper teased her father with “You ruin my pancake?” The quip was met with a lighthearted “Ruined it? That’s perfect!” as he plated the dish.

Miami Modern penthouse

As co-owner of Inter Miami CF, David’s 2020 acquisition of a 24 million USD penthouse in Zaha Hadid’s One Hundred Museum brought the family to Florida. In a December 2024 clip, Santa-hatted Beckham ceremoniously carved a Christmas turkey, captioning it “Traditional cutting of the turkey that mum’s been cooking all day,” merging the festive tradition with skyline views.

Meanwhile, Cruz’s December 24 veranda snapshot truly captured the estate’s modern and sunny charm, per his Instagram feed.

The Beckham Empire’s other houses

Including these three jewels, the Beckhams have inhabited a total of 11 properties, from their first Cheshire flat and the legendary “Beckingham Palace” to a Dubai villa on Palm Jumeirah, a French Riviera mansion, a Spanish La Moraleja sanctuary, a Beverly Hills Italianate estate, and an apartment in the Burj Khalifa. Each purchase appears to chart a chapter of the family’s extraordinary journey together.

