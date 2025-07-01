BTS' J-Hope goes back to military comrades amid Killin' It Girl promotions, here's why fans are calling him 'thoughtful'

J-Hope was recently spotted at his military base 8 months after being discharged. The reason for his revisit to the base was for one of his army mates who was completing his mandatory service. Despite the busy schedule, J-Hope made sure to visit in person and spend some happy moments with the friends he made during his military trainee days. Fans took to social media to praise the heartwarming gesture.

J-Hope fulfills friendship duties towards a military friend

On June 29, J-Hope visited the 36th Division Baekho Training Center, where he previously served. There, he celebrated the discharge of a fellow comrade, who trained along with him in the same unit. This showcased their camaraderie and J-Hope's dedication to maintaining the connections he made during his mandatory service. He was enlisted from April 18, 2023, to October 17, 2024.

The BTS member not only participated in the happy occasion but also captured the joyful time in the form of group photos. In the stills, he blended right in with the group, not letting his celebrity status set him apart. Giving a nod to the artist's latest single release Killin' It Girl, his military colleagues stuck the song's hook step pose and snapped a shot.

Check out fan reactions to J-Hope's candid moment with military friends

BTS ARMY was more than happy seeing their beloved idol enjoy some quality time with his acquaintances. They loved how the photos captured the raw moments, calling it "wholesome." They exclaimed in wonder how an artist of that stature managed to prioritize his friendships, amid such a demanding career. The fans made remarks like, "My man is so busy but he still makes time for his friends."

An X user showed their appreciation to the incident, by sharing the viral pictures and writing, "A global star going back to visit his military friends Hobi is such a good friend and a thoughtful person." They felt that J-Hope's genuine love and care for others got highlighted through this. That made their respect for the grounded artist grow manifold.

