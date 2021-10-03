Lena Headey Birthday: 6 times the Game of Thrones star showed off her cool tattoos on Instagram

1 / 6

Lena showing off her tattoos on the red carpet

Lena Headey aka Queen Cersei Lannister is no less badass than her Game of Thrones character in real life. As the English actress celebrates her birthday on October 3, we take a look at some of her hottest Instagram snaps. Lena is known to be a stunner when it comes to clicking selfies and we love how you will find her Instagram account filled with a good mix of all from mirror selfies to sunkissed outdoorsy snaps. As the actress turns 48, we take a look at Headey's coolest photos where she is seen flaunting her amazing tattoos. Yes, if you didn't know, Lena seems to be a fan of tattoos and has inked multiple amazing designs on her arm that is often seen in her photos. From a Hindu goddess to quotes, Headey reportedly has over 13 tattoos that are unbelievably gorgeous. The actress had once even opened up on her love for tattoos in an interview where she mentioned how she always wants more. Among the several tattoos that Headey has, some of our favourites are the open birdcage on her forearm. She has also inked lotus blossom, peonies and swallows covering her back and shoulder. Take a look at Lena's photos flaunting her tattoos.

