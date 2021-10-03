Lena Headey Birthday: 6 times the Game of Thrones star showed off her cool tattoos on Instagram

Lena Headey aka Queen Cersei Lannister is no less badass than her Game of Thrones character in real life. As the English actress celebrates her birthday on October 3, we take a look at some of her hottest Instagram snaps. Lena is known to be a stunner when it comes to clicking selfies and we love how you will find her Instagram account filled with a good mix of all from mirror selfies to sunkissed outdoorsy snaps. As the actress turns 48, we take a look at Headey's coolest photos where she is seen flaunting her amazing tattoos. Yes, if you didn't know, Lena seems to be a fan of tattoos and has inked multiple amazing designs on her arm that is often seen in her photos. From a Hindu goddess to quotes, Headey reportedly has over 13 tattoos that are unbelievably gorgeous. The actress had once even opened up on her love for tattoos in an interview where she mentioned how she always wants more. Among the several tattoos that Headey has, some of our favourites are the open birdcage on her forearm. She has also inked lotus blossom, peonies and swallows covering her back and shoulder. Take a look at Lena's photos flaunting her tattoos.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In this amazing snap, Lena who was attending the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014, chose to wear a one-shoulder gown that gave a glimpse of her various back tattoos including the gorgeous Lotus bloom.
We love this selfie from the actress as she tries to cover herself on a sunny day in Yorkshire. The photo also gives us a peek at her gorgeous wrist tattoo which seems to be of swallows.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Lena Headey
In this selfie, the actress shows off how she has tattoos on both her hands and near her elbow, we can see an intricately designed tattoo of a Hindu goddess. Apart from the stunning tattoos, there's no denying that Headey looks absolutely breathtaking here.
In one of her Instagram posts from September 2019, Lena can be seen showing off her newly inked hand which consists of a Scarab design. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Already in the next realm with my scarab."
Headey seems to be inspired by Indian gods and while she has a tattoo of Lord Ganesha on her upper arm, she also has a Goddess Durga tattoo that can be seen clearly in this selfie.