General Hospital Spoilers, July 2 Episode: Will Sonny Strike Back and Gio Confess His Feelings to Emma?

General Hospital is set to bring top-notch drama to the audience as the July 2 episode of the show is all about planning and seeking revenge. Sonny will plan to strike back at Sidwell.

Not that revenge is a new thing for Sonny, but with Sidwell declaring a war against him by torching up Charlie’s Pub, there is no way that the former will let him go easily.

The whole act by Sidwell had been in the works since he got back to the town. First he went after Sonny’s family and broke Sonny’s only rule. The fans will have to sit tight to know what the revenge will look like, because clearly, it will be served hot.

Lucas fears Sonny

Maybe Sidwell is not prepared for Sonny’s revenge, but Lucas is. He knows exactly what to expect from the city. While Sonny might often be gentle, he will strike back when it is time, and the one on the other end will be hurt badly. Knowing Sonny, now Lucas is worried about Marco.

It is for the viewers to know in the episode to whom he will voice his fears. It should clearly be someone Lucas trusts. So will it be his boyfriend or Elizabeth?

On the other hand, Tracy will portray her evil traits by scheming. However, the only thing here to know is who will be the subject of her fresh new plan. Drew and Martin will have to watch their backs, as Tracy might just be on her way to strike at either of the two.

Gio’s confession and Joss’ major revelation

With Dante trying to connect with Gio, the latter wishes to open up about his feelings to Emma. Meanwhile, Joss is about to make a revelation.

After Tuesday’s intense episode, the revelation is expected to be about Sonny. After the fire that created havoc at Charlie’s pub, Joss goes on to tell Vaughn that “Sonny Corinthos brings death wherever he goes.”

It would be interesting to watch how Sonny and Sidwell’s showdown will affect Port Charles.

