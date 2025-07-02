Who is Ravi Dubey? Engineer turned actor playing Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is indeed one of the most-awaited films. After Pinkvilla revealed that the team is going to launch the official logo on July 3, fans are likely waiting with bated breath for it. Recently, videos from the wrap-up of the film went viral on social media. In that, fans could see Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, hugging Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman. Today, let us give you a sneak peek into the latter’s life.

Advertisement

Ravi Dubey’s childhood and education

Ravi Dubey was born on December 23, 1983, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. His father is a civil engineer, and his mother is a homemaker. He also has a younger brother, named Vaibhav. Right after his birth, his family moved to Gurgaon, where the actor was brought up. Interestingly, they were among the early residents of Sushant Lok (Gurgaon).

Ever since he was a kid, Dubey has been quite inclined towards the creative world and acting. But his family was unsure of him moving ahead in this direction. Hence, after completing his schooling, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a degree in Telecom Engineering at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, as a backup plan, since his father wanted him to have a degree before trying his luck in acting.

Ravi Dubey’s modelling journey

Ravi started running towards his acting dream right when he was in college. He started receiving modelling assignments while he was in college, and he began appearing in commercials. This thoroughly impressed his father.

Advertisement

The Ramayana actor started doing print ads and commercials to earn side income. He got these opportunities through modelling agencies. He was completely unaware that this would become his full-time career. Even before he bagged his first acting break, Dubey had already done 40+ commercials for big brands.

Ravi Dubey’s transition from modelling to acting

Ravi made his television acting debut with DD National’s show Stree…Teri Kahani. Although it wasn’t something that gained him popularity, his confidence in front of the camera was evident to everyone. After this, he bagged his first lead role in Zee TV’s Doli Saja Ke (2007), where he played the lead opposite Barkha Bisht. With this, he gained some popularity.

After this, he appeared in shows like Yaha Ke Hum Sikandar and Ranbir Rano. He then landed his first popular role in Saas Bina Sasural, and finally, a show that made him a household name, Jamai Raja.

Advertisement

Now, Ravi Dubey is not just an actor, but he is also a brilliant host and motivational speaker, and he owns a production house with his wife, Sargun Mehta.

ALSO READ: Say No to gloomy rainy days with these 5 films on Netflix: Dear Zindagi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and more