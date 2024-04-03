Becky Lynch Defends Husband Seth Rollins and Slams Roman Reigns Before WrestleMania 40; Find Out Why

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is set to pull double duty this year at WrestleMania 40, as he is scheduled to main-event both nights of WrestleMania XL. On Night One of the Showcase of Immortals, The Tribal Chief will team up with his cousin, The Final Boss, to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

At WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes for the second time in the main event for the WWE Undisputed Championship. This year's Mania is one of the most unexpected WrestleManias of all time, with many potential endings and twists.

Recently, fans and experts have trolled Roman Reigns for not appearing and defending his championship regularly.

Former WWE Women's Champion and wife of WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, took shots at Roman Reigns and defended her husband.

While talking to ABC Philly, Becky Lynch expressed, "It's going to be hard, but that's why they're the champs. For Roman, he's probably doubling the work that he's done over the last year because he hardly ever shows up to work. It's going to be real tough on him. It's going to be a lot harder on him."

Becky Lynch later defended her husband Seth Rollins and his tag partner for WrestleMania 40, saying, "Cody is used to fighting. Seth Rollins is used to being a fighting champion. I think Roman Reigns is going to have the hard time here."

Becky Lynch Took Shots at Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins is not the only one performing in a championship match. His wife, Becky Lynch, earned her spot at WrestleMania 40 after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber 2024 match, securing the chance to challenge WWE Heavyweight Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Man and Mami have been exchanging verbal and physical jabs at every possible stage. Recently, a video went viral on the internet showing Rhea Ripley teasing fans by delivering a sensual stink face to Nia Jax at a WWE live event.

The Man seemed upset with Rhea Ripley showcasing her butt to the live crowd during the WWE live show.

Becky expressed, "It's about how it looks. And it's about fulfilling a bunch of men's fantasies out there in the crowd, and it becomes not about the art; it becomes about that. And I've fought so long to change that, so when I'm talking about that, and when I'm forced to answer about that, I go that just f**king sucks. That just f**king sucks."

