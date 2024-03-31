WWE WrestleMania 40: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info
All you need to know about WWE WrestleMania 40. Get to know about how to watch, match card details, time and more.
WWE is set to host the biggest show in professional wrestling history, WrestleMania. This year will be the 40th edition of the mega event. We are now just six to seven days away from a two-night extravaganza.
WrestleMania XL will be one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, with some of the biggest names on the card and major long-term storylines.
This year's highlight is whether Cody Rhodes manages to end the 1300-day dominating reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who is backed by his Bloodline and The Final Boss, The Rock.
There are a lot of big names involved this year, including Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and many more.
The party doesn't end here; there are some rumors that more WWE legends could make their return to the grandest stage, including John Cena.
Fans are very excited for this year's WrestleMania XL as there are a lot of possibilities, from The Rock's betrayal to whether Cody Rhodes will manage to end Roman Reigns' era or if The Tribal Chief will end the chapter of Cody Rhodes forever.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Time - When is the WrestleMania 40?
This year's two-night WrestleMania 40, also known as WrestleMania XL, will occur on April 6 and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We are now just a week away from witnessing the WrestleMania 40 event, and we will finally see if Cody Rhodes can end his story or if The Final Boss and Roman Reigns will end his story forever.
Place: UK
Dates: Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th
Times: 1 a.m. BST (April 7th and 8th)
Place: USA
Dates: Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th
Times: 8 p.m. EDT on both nights
Place: Australia
Dates: Sunday, April 7th and Monday, April 8th
Times: 6 a.m. AEST (April 7th and 8th)
Place: India
Dates: Sunday, April 7th and Monday, April 8th
Times: 5:30 a.m. IST (April 7th and 8th)
How To Watch WrestleMania 40
This year, WrestleMania 40 is going to be one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, and WWE fans don't want to miss this two-night mega-event. One of the most asked questions about WrestleMania 40 right now is how to watch the WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view.
WWE is now a global product that is telecasted in more than 180 countries in 30 different languages and reaches approximately 1 billion households, according to a survey by the official WWE site. WWE has some partners in every region of the country who have the official rights to stream WWE on their platform. Here are some of the significant regions and their official partners:
Places: USA
Streaming partner: Peacock
Price: $5.99 per month
Places: India
Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network
Price: ₹299 Rupees per month
Places: Ireland and the UK
Streaming partner: WWE Network
Price: £34.99 pounds
WrestleMania 40 Match Card
The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Iyo Sky vs. Bayley: WWE Women's Championship
Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch: Women's World Championship
Gunther vs Sami Zayn: WWE Intercontinental Championship
Finn Bálor and Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs The Miz and R-Truth vs Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: WWE United States Championship
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Myestrio and Santos Escobar
