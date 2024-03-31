WWE WrestleMania 40: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info

WWE is set to host the biggest show in professional wrestling history, WrestleMania. This year will be the 40th edition of the mega event. We are now just six to seven days away from a two-night extravaganza.

WrestleMania XL will be one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, with some of the biggest names on the card and major long-term storylines.

This year's highlight is whether Cody Rhodes manages to end the 1300-day dominating reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who is backed by his Bloodline and The Final Boss, The Rock.

There are a lot of big names involved this year, including Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and many more.

The party doesn't end here; there are some rumors that more WWE legends could make their return to the grandest stage, including John Cena.

Fans are very excited for this year's WrestleMania XL as there are a lot of possibilities, from The Rock's betrayal to whether Cody Rhodes will manage to end Roman Reigns' era or if The Tribal Chief will end the chapter of Cody Rhodes forever.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Time - When is the WrestleMania 40?

This year's two-night WrestleMania 40, also known as WrestleMania XL, will occur on April 6 and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We are now just a week away from witnessing the WrestleMania 40 event, and we will finally see if Cody Rhodes can end his story or if The Final Boss and Roman Reigns will end his story forever.

Advertisement

Place: UK

Dates: Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th

Times: 1 a.m. BST (April 7th and 8th)

Place: USA

Dates: Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th

Times: 8 p.m. EDT on both nights

Place: Australia

Dates: Sunday, April 7th and Monday, April 8th

Times: 6 a.m. AEST (April 7th and 8th)

Place: India

Dates: Sunday, April 7th and Monday, April 8th

Times: 5:30 a.m. IST (April 7th and 8th)

How To Watch WrestleMania 40

This year, WrestleMania 40 is going to be one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, and WWE fans don't want to miss this two-night mega-event. One of the most asked questions about WrestleMania 40 right now is how to watch the WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view.

WWE is now a global product that is telecasted in more than 180 countries in 30 different languages and reaches approximately 1 billion households, according to a survey by the official WWE site. WWE has some partners in every region of the country who have the official rights to stream WWE on their platform. Here are some of the significant regions and their official partners:

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month



Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley: WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch: Women's World Championship

Gunther vs Sami Zayn: WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs The Miz and R-Truth vs Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Advertisement

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: WWE United States Championship

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Myestrio and Santos Escobar

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 3 WWE Legends Who Could Help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 Against The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline