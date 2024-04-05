Bryce James Spotted With P Diddy’s Daughters After LeBron Admitted to Attending Controversial Rapper’s Party

When was the last time LeBron James’s name was involved in any kind of controversy? It’s that difficult to remember. Fans might say that maybe it was his move to the Miami Heat in 2010 that got him the most criticism and that might be it.

The King has been in the league for over two decades, but he has kept himself out of any major controversy and is seen as a down-to-earth character and as a family man.

However, a recent video has been surfacing on social media for the last few days in which the Lakers superstar admits to attending rapper Diddy’s parties. It wasn’t the end as his younger son Bryce James’ recent actions added further fuel to the rumors of LeBron’s connection with the controversial rapper.

Bryce James, 16, was observed spending time with D'Lila and Jessie Combs, P Diddy's twin daughters. The group appeared in a well-known dance video that was captured in the Turks and Caicos Ocean alongside Bryce's friend Nicolas "Boogie" Johnson. It has long been known that Bryce and Diddy's daughters are friends, and the two are currently on vacation together.

LeBron and Diddy’s relationship

There is nothing wrong with the video, but it does cast a shadow on LeBron and P Diddy's relationship while the investigation is still ongoing. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, is being investigated for alleged sex trafficking and distributing illegal drugs. Due to the ongoing case, federal agents from US Homeland Security raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25.

Advertisement

And after acknowledging that he had attended Diddy's contentious parties, LeBron James found himself embroiled in his mess. LeBron was seen promoting Diddy's parties in a resurfaced Instagram live video, saying, "Everybody knows ain't no party like a Diddy party."

People were left wondering by the video whether LeBron knew about Diddy's alleged involvement in controversial activities. Furthermore, Bryce's friendship with Diddy's daughters may increase LeBron's issues.

ALSO READ: Why Are Three Pelicans Players Ejected at Once vs. Magic By Referee Sean Corbin? Details Inside