Why Are Three Pelicans Players Ejected at Once vs. Magic By Referee Sean Corbin? Details Inside

NBA officials are known for their tough stance when it comes to serious protests or insults, but Sean Corbin took it to another level in the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic.

Corbin was not in the mood to let anything pass by as he ejected Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Dyson Daniels, all of the Pelicans within seven seconds and shocked the fans all over the world.

With eight seconds left, Corbin started making technical and disqualifying gestures in response to a Paolo Banchero dunk that made the score 106-114. Everything suggests that there were significant protests or insults that led to the decision as there was no play or violent action involved.

The supporters and the Pelicans bench, led by coach Willie Green, were in shock. Franz Wagner made the next three shots to give the Magic the victory.

What did Green and Banchero have to say about the decisions?

"I get it: we feel like other teams are getting it and our guys are frustrated by that. Rightfully so. But in the end, we have to stay calm," Green said.

"I've never seen that before. I'm not going to say we were the reason it happened, but I think our game definitely frustrates you a little bit," said Banchero, who scored 32 points in the game.

Orlando Magic's brilliant season continues

The Orlando Magic has been in sublime form this season with their youngsters making the league take notice with their superb performances. They are sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and will be throne to any team in the playoffs.

Out of 76 games so far this season, they have won 45 games and lost 31. The young team has been led by their superstar, Paolo Banchero.

