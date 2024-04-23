Indiana Fever's number one overall pick, Caitlin Clark, who is also the NCAA's all-time leading scorer is in a unique situation. While most WNBA rookies get a chance to breathe in the league, Clark's early performances will be under a microscope. Clark's on-court skills will be a crucial audition for a spot on the prestigious U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball team heading to Paris in 2024.

Firstly, unlike other Olympic hopefuls, Caitlin Clark couldn't attend the U.S. training camp this month due to scheduling conflicts. The WNBA becomes Clark's chance to prove her skills against seasoned players. The selection committee, led by Jennifer Rizzotti, will be closely watching her performance. At the same time, Clark boasts impressive achievements like gold medals at FIBA U19 World Cups, the Olympics demand facing the stars.

What Will the US Olympic Women's Basketball Team Selection Committee be Looking For?

Firstly, they will look into the fact whether Clark can adjust to the stronger competition and different playing styles of the WNBA. Secondly, whether her scores from college translate to the WNBA. The committee will also check how Clark fits into a team. Specifically, her ability to defend and her overall contribution to winning as a squad.

Did Any WNBA Rookie Play in the Olympics Previously?

Breanna Stewart in 2016 made the Olympic team as a rookie. Stewart was already a superstar coming out of college at UConn. She won four NCAA championships and was the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament all four years.

Though a rookie in the WNBA, Stewart wasn't entirely new to playing for the USA. She'd already participated in training camps and won gold at the Pan American Games in 2015.

US Olympic Women's Basketball Team's Success Rate

The USA Basketball Women's National Team has the most consecutive Olympic wins i.e. seven in a row. The team is currently ranked number one in the world according to FIBA, the International Basketball Federation. The current coach is Cheryl Reeve.

USA Basketball Women's National Team Roster For Paris Olympic

The official roster for the U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball team competing in the Paris Olympics hasn't been announced yet. Some players who competed in the qualifying tournament and are likely in contention for the final roster include Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kelsey Plum. Strong performances in the WNBA season could influence the final selections by the committee.

The Paris Olympics will take place from Friday, July 26, 2024, to Sunday, August 11, 2024. That's just under 3 months away!