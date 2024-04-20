Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight? Deets Inside

In the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, seeded fourth and fifth in the Eastern Conference respectively, are set to face each other.

Recollecting the only previous postseason face-off between the two in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals, it was Orlando who claimed victory after six games.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight?

Donovan Mitchell, a key player for the Cavs who has been grappling with a knee injury since the All-Star break, stated on Wednesday that he is now "100 percent" fit and "ready to go". The team is currently practicing for their upcoming first-round contest against Orlando Magic.

However, it has been a hard season for the Cavs who have struggled to maintain form. Mitchell was side-lined due to his injury in 18 out of the final 29 games, resulting in the team posting the worst post-All-Star record and net rating among all playoff teams.

Their struggle was evident during the recent regular-season finale against the Hornets.

The Cavs could have climbed to the No. 2 seed with a win but not only did they hold back some key players, the team also lost the game in the last few minutes in what looked like an effort to secure a match-up with Orlando instead.

The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse echoed with the sound of boos as they moved into a 4-vs.-5 match-up.

However, if the Cavs triumph over the NBA’s fourth-youngest team and progress to the second round for the first time since 2018, the unfavorable vibes could be replaced with cheers. Yet, if their strategy causes another early playoff exit, it might lead to an eventful offseason in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats Against The Magic

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 26.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 16 games versus the Magic in his career

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen has averaged 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18 games against the Magic in his career

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

No injury reports as of now

Magic

No injury reports as of now

