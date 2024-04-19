WATCH: LeBron James Declares Himself the GOAT After Being Called 'Trash' by Bryce James

LeBron James asserts himself as the GOAT following Bryce James' playful jab. Catch the full story here.

By Rakesh Mehra
Updated on Apr 19, 2024  |  07:41 PM IST |  10.5K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Bryce, the youngest son of LeBron, recently shared a night-time Instagram story where they were seen practicing jump shots outdoors.

In a playful banter just before LeBron was about to shoot a deep 3-pointer, Bryce jestingly called him "trash." LeBron instantly answered back, claiming himself as the greatest of all time.

"Why you acting like that? Like this ain’t what I do," LeBron replied. "This is what I do, I’m GOAT bro, G. O. A. T. what’re you talk bout stop playing wit me man." 

The LeBron-Bryce video is currently making rounds on the internet:


This event has stirred the ongoing GOAT debate among NBA fans spanning more than a decade. Who is the greatest of all time - is it LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

Notably, this is not the first instance of James proclaiming himself as the GOAT. He believed he earned the title when he triumphed over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Lakers face Nuggets in playoffs as LeBron seeks redemption and GOAT status

In their Play-In contest, the Lakers triumphed over the New Orleans Pelicans, earning them a spot to challenge the Nuggets in the first round of the Playoffs.

Rather than intentionally forfeiting their play for the seventh seed to dodge the Nikola Jokic-led squad, as some have suggested, LeBron's squad will aim to rectify the defeat they suffered in last season's Western Conference Finals when they were routed by the eventual victors.


Despite entering the series as considerable underdogs following a losing streak of eight consecutive games in direct matchups, Darvin Ham's team appears ready to tackle the test, even if few believe they can cause an upset.

With LeBron performing at a level unheard of for his age, "The King" has a remarkable chance to defeat the Nuggets and, ultimately, clinch the 2024 championship, which could give him an edge in the everlasting GOAT debate.

Lebron has defied expectations and established a new standard of enduring excellence in the NBA. If he can guide his team to a surprise victory over the Nuggets and subsequently secure the championship, then a majority of NBA fans might acclaim him as the greatest basketball player of all time.

However, until such an achievement, most people will continue to regard MJ as an unsurpassed figure in basketball.

Latest Articles