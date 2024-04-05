Cody Rhodes Reveals His Tour Bus 'Caught Fire' Ahead of WrestleMania 40; Details Inside

We are just hours away from witnessing one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time—WrestleMania 40. This year's main highlight is the story of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is expected to finish his story of becoming the first Rhodes of his family to become a WWE champion.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes revealed a shocking incident that occurred just two days ahead of WrestleMania 40. His tour bus caught fire. Rhodes gave fans this shocking update via his official Twitter handle.

Cody tweeted, "Before you hear it elsewhere - my tour bus caught fire last night. Everybody is safe and okay. The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans. Again, thank you, PhillyFiredept."

Cody Rhodes will main-event WrestleMania for the second time in his WWE career. He main event last year's WrestleMania 39, night two, where he competed for the WWE Undisputed championship for the first time against Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare came close to capturing the WWE Undisputed championship, but Roman Reigns retained it with the help of his Bloodline.

This year will be the grand finale of Cody Rhodes's saga. Fans are now eagerly waiting for The American Nightmare to end his story.

Brandi Rhodes Reveals The Reason Why Cody Rhodes and She Left AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, were two initial members who helped AEW establish its name. In 2022, Cody Rhodes shocked everyone when he left AEW and joined WWE, and the rest is history.



Wife of Cody Rhodes and former AEW star Brandi Rhodes recently gave an interview to The Athletic ahead of The American Nightmare’s major WrestleMania 40 match. Brandi revealed the real reason she and Cody left AEW back in 2022.



Brandi revealed, “What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes; when you start to see things drift from the original vision, and I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to think this may not be what we thought it was.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: AJ Styles Reveals Retirement Plans Ahead of Major Match at WrestleMania 40; Details Inside