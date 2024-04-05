AJ Styles Reveals Retirement Plans Ahead of Major Match at WrestleMania 40; Details Inside

Former WWE champion The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, is one of the best performers of all time. He has managed to wrestle in almost every wrestling promotion becoming the top guy at every place he has been in his entire life. He became a champion in multiple top promotions, such as WWE, TNA, ROH, NJPW, and many more.

AJ Styles is currently in WWE and doing decently well at midcard level. The Phenomenal one recently turned heel and was part of a fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024 for the WWE Undisputed championship.

AJ Styles is part of a phenomenal WrestleMania 40 card, and he will take on LA Knight in a singles matchup at WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

Recently, while talking to The Ringer, AJ Styles, who is 46 years old and the same age as John Cena, opened up on his retirement plans.

AJ Styles expressed, "I'm getting close. I'm getting close to the end. I want to have that story and match to go with it before I leave the WWE. That's what I'm looking forward to the most. I'm done. I'm going to retire. I'm getting to that point where I am worried about embarrassing myself. My brain says, 'We can do this.' My body is like, 'You're stupid. We cannot do this. We're hurting every day when we roll out of bed. At some point, this has to come to an end."

Why Does AJ Styles Want To Retire Early?

AJ Styles is best known for his extraordinary wrestling. Everything about professional wrestling makes him a special individual, from his timing to sequences to selling to movesets. Every professional wrestling fan respects The Phenomenal One, for what he has achieved, and the movements he has created for fans.

While talking about his retirement, AJ Styles explains the logic behind retiring so early, “I've spent more than half my life doing this, but at some point, you have to let go because it's fun, but I don't want to disappoint you. When you see AJ Styles, I want you to go, 'That's my guy, that's the guy I know,' rather than go, 'He just isn't the same guy and can't do what he used to.' I don't want to be that guy. I don't want to let you down. My time is coming. It's getting short. I am going to enjoy it; I promise you that."

