WATCH: LeBron James' Frustration With Anthony Davis After He Missed Rebound Goes Viral During Denver Nuggets Game

In the recent Game 2 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers experienced immense frustration.

A now viral clip from the game reveals LeBron James expressing his annoyance with Anthony Davis for a missed rebound, leading to a Christian Braun layup.

The incident took place midway into the second quarter. With the shot clock running out, Nikola Jokic hastily took a shot that missed terribly.

Up to that point, the Lakers had successfully maintained a robust defense. However, Braun's rebound and subsequent layup spoiled their efforts.

Not just LeBron, but even Lakers fans expressed their disappointment at Davis' performance, offering reactions such as:

While Davis was not ideally positioned to seize the rebound, the Nuggets guard was directly under the basket, unhindered, and should not have been allowed to be in that position.

While Davis was not ideally positioned to seize the rebound, the Nuggets guard was directly under the basket, unhindered, and should not have been allowed to be in that position.

LeBron James Reflects on Focus After Demoralizing Game 2 Loss to Nuggets

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, trailing 2-0 in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, are returning to L.A. A buzzer-beater by Jamal Murray in Game 2 spelled defeat for the Lakers, who had managed to establish a lead of up to 20 points but failed to maintain it.

For the past two seasons, the Lakers have consistently found the Nuggets to be a tough nut to crack, with a losing streak of 10 consecutive games against the reigning NBA Champions. Nonetheless, LeBron remains optimistic, believing that the key to success lies in continuous adjustment and faithful execution of their game plan.

"Each game presents a unique challenge," remarked LeBron. "Tonight’s success doesn’t guarantee a repeat performance in Game 3. The essence of the postseason is adaptation from one game to the next.

"Our approach should be to treat each game as a separate entity. The previous games are in the past; now we should focus on the upcoming game, sticking to and implementing our game plan."

The future of the team in the playoffs will be short-lived if the Lakers do not quickly decipher the Nuggets' game, tweak their strategies, and put into action an effective game plan.

