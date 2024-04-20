Did The Undertaker Just Accidentally Reveal WrestleMania 41 Location? Check Out

There has been a mystery over the location of next year’s WrestleMania. WWE President Nick Khan recently said that the location for WrestleMania 41 hasn’t been finalized and a decision is yet to be taken on this.

However, The Undertaker might have accidentally revealed the location during a recent interview. We don’t know if it was a slip of the tongue, but Undertaker might have just revealed that WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas, as earlier rumored. The Undertaker casually said, “I have no idea; it’s in Vegas next year…that’s what I think; I think I heard that. Good lord.”

The Deadman stayed quiet for a few seconds, realizing that he might have actually given the spoiler. But since it’s the world of social media, nothing remains hidden, and the video went viral on the microblogging website X.



Fans React

Fans hilariously reacted to Undertaker's act and thanked him for clearing their doubts. One user wrote, "Hunter and Nick khan shaking their head somewhere." Another said, "Thank god, now I'll actually go. When the rumors of it being in Minnesota I got scared lol." A third wrote, "Undertaker unintentionally revealed next year's Wrestlemania location. He's truly the best in history!"

What does WWE have to say about WrestleMania 41’s location?

WWE President Nick Khan recently said that in addition to Minneapolis, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Nevada, was also in consideration. A few days ago, Fightful Select reported that Minneapolis was the likeliest location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025 and that US Bank Stadium was likely to be the preferred venue.

But now, after Undertaker taking the name of Las Vegas and Nick Khan also hinting at it, it appears that Las Vegas would be the location for next year’s WrestleMania. Minneapolis might host WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

Also, Nick Khan had previously said that the five biggest premium live events would continue to emanate from the United States and Canada. “We sat down together a few years ago and decided so the big five premium live events... should be in the United States or Canada. All of the other events, the goal is to have them from international locations,” said Nick Khan, as reported by the Sports Business Journal.



