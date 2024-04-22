Drew McIntyre Confirms His Injury and Slams CM Punk Once Again: DETAILS Inside

Since Royal Rumble 2024, Drew McIntyre's heel gimmick has taken a very different path when he started to troll and mock CM Punk for injuring him at Royal Rumble 2024. The Scottish Warrior managed to win the traditional men's Elimination Chamber 2024 and got an opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 Sunday Night Two.

At WrestleMania, 40 Night Two, Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at Showcase of Immoratals and was crowned the new WH Champion.

But McIntyre's championship reign didn't last long as CM Punk, who was on commentary, attacked Drew McIntyre for trolling him the money in the bank winner Damian Priest from The Judgment Day cashed in his briefcase and defeated Drew McIntyre to capture WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

According to some previous reports by PWInsiders, Drew McIntyre pulled his elbow and is currently dealing with an elbow injury. Drew McIntyre recently dropped a rant video confirming his injury and taking virtual jabs at CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre said, "The internet is telling the truth. I've said it in interviews already. I am hurt. But I keep pushing through because I'm not a pathetic, coward little b**** like CM Punk." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre Reveals Why He Didn’t Leave After WrestleMania 40

For quite some time, there have been rumors about Drew McIntyre's WWE contract ending, and fans are now wondering if Drew McIntyre will resign from a new contract with WWE. Drew dropped a rant video addressing why he didn't leave WWE after WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre said, "I was within striking distance on purpose, and he didn't raise one finger until I was distracted and insulted me like the coward that he is. Some of you support him despite that incident and the amount of proof over the years that Punk became a selfish monster that idiot is. So for those who ask why I didn't just leave, if you ever amount to anything, remember, by your own logic, you're not allowed to enjoy the moment."

ALSO READ: Did The Rock Suffer an Injury at WrestleMania 40?