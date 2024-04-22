Was The Rock Injured at WrestleMania 40? The Final Boss Reveals Current Physical Condition After Showcase of Immortals

This year, WWE hosted one of the best WrestleMania of all time, WrestleMania 40. There are multiple reasons that contributed to making this year's WrestleMania XL the biggest showcase of immortals of all time. And, one of the top reasons was the return of former WWE champion The Rock.

Initially, The Rock was back to WWE to face his cousin Roman Reigns in a brother vs brother matchup. Shockingly, fans turned their back on The Rock for The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who originally planned to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

WWE management was quick to analyze that WWE fans are not happy with their sudden changes in the WrestleMania 40 card, and Cody Rhodes was introduced back to the main event picture against Roman Reigns.

Surprisingly, The Rock turned heel on Cody Rhodes this time and joined forces with Roman Reigns against The American Nightmare.

At WrestleMania 40 Night One, The Rock and Roman Reigns faced Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event. The Final Boss pinned Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Night One and earned the stipulation of The Bloodline Rules match for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 Night Two match.

The Rock Gives An Injury Report

The Rock made his in-ring return back to WWE after almost eleven years at WrestleMania 40 Night Two. The Brahma Bull's last match before WrestleMania 40 was at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena.

The Final Boss recently dropped a video where he gave an update on his post-WrestleMania 40 Hollywood project and informed fans if he was injured after WrestleMania.

The Rock said, "From the wrestling ring to the MMA cage. With WrestleMania behind me - my second training camp of 2024 begins tomorrow for my next role, in a film titled - The Smashing Machine. My body's banged up from 'Mania, but no injuries, and feeling great - ready to go. Starting my MMA workouts tomorrow. I'm coming into this in pretty good conditioning and cardio shape, but MMA is a different animal. And Mark Kerr was a 'one of one' monster."

