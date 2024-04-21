‘Felt A Little Guilty’: Cody Rhodes Reacts To Using Coarse Language In WWE Promos Against The Rock

Cody Rhodes might have beaten Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but he had some extremely heated moments with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in WWE.

From hugging him on a SmackDown episode to ultimately accusing him of suffering from ‘Little D*ck Syndrome’, Cody Rhodes’ story with The Rock was a major traction gainer for the WWE. When The Rock turned heel, he used some major slang against Cody Rhodes, dragging his whole family into the feud.

And in one episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes’ anger came heavens down on The Rock. He used several expletives against The Rock and the broadcasters even had to mute some parts of it. Cody accused The Rock of suffering from ‘Little D*ck Syndrome (LDS) which was an eyebrow raiser.

And now, Cody has reflected on that entire episode and said that he felt guilty for using language like this.



What did Cody Rhodes say about The Rock and that whole segment?

Rhodes justified his retaliation by saying that The Rock had been using coarse language against him, and when the water went above his head, he shot back at The Final Boss. "I just wanted to speak his language. He came from that era of cutthroat crash TV. He's been in every era, but I wanted to speak his language and let him know someone, if not a few people, on this current roster can speak your language if you'd like. I, in a weird way....fans in the arena loved it," Cody said to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast.

Cody however, said that he felt guilty because he has a lot of young fans, and he would want them to ask their mom about LDS. “There was a huge joy to this interview, however, for me, I felt a little guilty because I have a lot of young young fans and I would never want them to ask their mom about LDS. I remember telling myself, ‘There are like 20,000 YouTube videos of me on BTE cursing and yelling,’ but my run with WWE has been for the family audience and the little Nightmares, the little kiddos. I just wouldn’t want to lead them astray in any way,” he said.

Cody said that he was so pumped about it, and remembers feeling guilty about the whole thing.

‘Had To Remind Myself’

Cody Rhodes also tried to justify whatever he did by saying that he had to do all that to match up to The Bloodline. He said that he had to remind himself of these individuals, particularly The Bloodline and Mr Heyman, that they won’t accept him, if he’s “half-cocked”. “That’s not going to work. I was able to get all the way there," he said.

Be that as it may, Cody Rhodes got a thunderous response from the crowd when he beat Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Universal Champion. While Reigns has taken a sabbatical from wrestling for a while now, Cody Rhodes is headed up to face AJ Styles at WWE Backlash.

