'F--k Trae Young': New York Knicks Fans Start Chants After Beating 76ers at Madison Square Garden

Trae Young might not even be in the playoffs this season but that didn’t stop the New York Knicks fans from recreating their famous chant from a few years ago against the Atlanta Hawks star. The Knicks and Hawks haven't played in the playoffs since the Hawks defeated them in five games back in 2021.

Hawks fans, who recall defeating the Knicks in five games only a few seasons prior, will recognize the chant that began to reverberate after the game as Knicks supporters gathered outside Madison Square Garden. Trae Young was the star when the Hawks decimated the Knicks. Knicks fans have adopted this as a chant over the years. You can bet that more chants will be directed at Young if New York wins, as is customary.

Can Knicks Go On a Deep Playoff Run?

The New York Knicks started on a positive note against the Philadelphia 76ers on the home court. The Knicks are favored to win the series even though they will be missing Julius Randle for the rest of the season. However, the Knicks will face much more formidable opposition in the next rounds.

What’s next for Trae Young?

The Atlanta Hawks had a season to forget and after they were eliminated from the playoffs race, there are rumors of the franchise trading Trae Young next season.

The Hawks star didn’t have a bad season and scored 25.7 points per game in addition to 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. However, it’s the inconsistency that is not being liked by anyone related to the franchise.

According to the reports, the LA Lakers are the favorite to sign him if the Hawks are willing to trade him in the upcoming season.

