Huge Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Trolls Kelly Oubre Jr As Celebrity Row Beef Emerges Before Knicks vs 76ers

We don’t need any proof to figure out how big of a New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller is. The actor and filmmaker is very vocal on X (formerly Twitter) and he was in no mood to take any nonsense from Kelly Oubre Jr before the first game between the 76ers and Knicks.

What did Oubre and Stiller say?

Kelly Oubre Jr. talked about The Garden's amazing crowd on Friday, the day before the Knicks and 76ers were scheduled to play in the NBA playoffs' first round. However, he also took a jab at the way A-listers are handled at The World's Most Famous Arena.

Oubre said, "They're gonna give celebrities those $100,000 [worth of] free tickets just to be there and not care about the game. That's what they do."

On Oubre’s statement, Stiller didn’t hold back and stated, “Oh I think I care a lot more than you think that you thought I cared…” Stiller wrote on X “Kelly Who-bre?”

This wasn’t the first Stiller rant of the season

This is not the first time this season that Stiller has voiced his opinions about the Knicks; earlier in the campaign, he famously lost his cool on X after All-Star guard Jalen Brunson was called for a dubious foul that resulted in a two-point loss to the Rockets.

Soon after that loss, Stiller wrote on X, "@NBAOfficial How are you going to deal with the Houston Knicks awful call. Brooks fouled Brunson throughout the entire game, and after that, there was a no-call to end the game and remove the players' control. As an all-star in this game, Brunson did not commit a foul. Incorrect call.” Stiller was also seen on Brunson and Josh Hart’s “Roommates Show” and discussed his Knicks fandom.

