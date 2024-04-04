Former VP Terry McDonough and His Family Sues Cardinals Michael Bidwill to Receive USD 3 Million in Compensation

Then former Vice President of Arizona Cardinals Terry McDonough has officially filed a lawsuit against his old team along with his family members. An arbitrator ruled out on Friday that the Cardinals have to pay the ex-VP a sum of $3 Million as compensation. Here's everything you need to know about the lawsuit.

What Lawsuit Did Terry McDonough Against The Arizona Cardinals?

Terry McDonough and his wife along with his daughter have filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Cardinals. The defendants of the Cardinals are Bidwill, the P.R. firm of Counterpoint Strategies, lawyer Donald Peder Johnson, the law firm of Gallagher & Kennedy, and P.R. executive Jim McCarthy.

The lawsuit states that McCarthy, Bidwill, and the law firm conspired together to "dig up dirt" on Terry McDonough and his family, to discredit Terry after he pressed legal claims against the team. The lawsuit includes one defamation claim by Terry against the Johnsen, law firm and the P.R. Agency.

Talking about where the lawsuit was filed, it was filed in Arizona State court. The reason behind choosing Arizona State court is due to the fact that Bidwill is an Arizona citizen. The defenders, according to ProFootballTalk, cannot move the case forward to the federal court where the corporate defendants get a better shakedown.

Now an interesting thing here is that, unlike the arbitration process in the NFL, which is in total obsession with keeping things in secrecy, many facts about this case are and will get into public records. Moreover, there's also a chance that the whole arbitration process might indeed become public as well.

On Friday, per ProFootballTalk, an arbitrator ruled that the team must pay Terry McDonough and his family a total of $3 Million for malicious and false statements that were made in the press releases. Going forward, we will be hearing a lot of more interesting details about the cause, considering the media have started to pick it up.