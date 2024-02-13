From Kevin Hart and Drake’s Beef to Miz’s Almost Buzzer Beater: Here Are Top 5 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Moments

NBA All-Star weekend is filled with fun in every department. The three sports extravaganza includes superstars of the game, the rising stars of the game, and celebrities as well.

The first NBA All-Star celebrity game was played in the 2002-03 season.

Over the years celebrity games have given us a lot of moments to cherish.

The fun-filled game is always played in a very light mood and entertains the crowd to the fullest.

We will be looking at five of the best NBA All-Star celebrity game moments from over the years.

Kevin Hart got schooled by a schoolgirl

This NBA All-Star Celebrity Game took place at Madison Square Garden in 2015, and while several celebrities attended, only two stood out: Little League sensation Mo'ne Davis and the comedian and actor, Kevin Hart.

Hart won MVP for his performance during the game. But he was on the receiving end of one of the most iconic moments of NBA All-Star celebrity games.

The moment of the game came when Davis swiftly spun past Kevin Hart and scored a bucket.

The reactions on the bench and from the crowd said it all and no one was able to believe what the little league sensation just did.

Drake and Kevin Hart refused to shake hands

The 2016 NBA All-Star celebrity game was played between Canada and USA in Toronto inside the Air Canada centre.

The USA team was coached by Kevin Hart who is a legend of the NBA All-Star celebrity game whereas Drake was the coach for Team Canada.

This moment came after the full-time buzzer as Team Canada got the win over Team USA by a scoreline of 74-66.

Once Kevin Hart refused to shake hands, Drake said: “We try to be polite. It is what it is.”

Stephen A Smith getting a technical foul

Team Stephen A suffered a 15-point loss. And along the way, Smith didn't mind becoming loud in that signature Stephen A. way.

He even got called for a technical foul for speaking his mind to the referee. After the game, he criticized the referee on Twitter.

The Miz’s 3-pointer from the halfway court

The NBA All-Star celebrity game last year had one of the craziest finishes.

The game was played very closely throughout the night, and it was decided in the end by a millisecond.

With just two seconds left in the game, team Ryan was down by five points.

The moment team Dwayne inbounded the ball, Ryan’s team got the steal and scored to cut the deficit to three points.

What follows is even more crazy as from the ensuing inbound pass, WWE star The Miz intercepted the ball at half-court and went for a three-point shot from the halfway line.

To everyone’s surprise and shock, the ball went in and sent him and his teammates to celebrate wildly. However, when the play was reviewed, the ball was still in the hands of The Miz when the buzzer went off and the three points were not counted.

Team Dwayne ended up winning the game by 81-78.

Dikembe Mutombo’s Rejection

Against the group of celebrities, he faced, legendary centre Dikembe Mutombo had a slight height advantage on the court.

Mutombo was known for his iconic celebration when he was an NBA player. After making a block, he used to wave his finger as if to say, not under my watch.

The 8-time All-Star did a similar celebration on court after making a block even though it was deemed as a foul by the referee.

His teammates on the bench could be seen making a similar celebration and the crowd inside the arena applauded it as well.

