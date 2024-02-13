'Wemby Got That Kanye Drip’: Victor Wembanyama’s Latest Look Sends NBA Twitter Into a Frenzy
Victor Wembanyama is having a brilliant rookie season in the NBA on the court. However, the rookie from France drew in hilarious reactions on social media for his latest outfit.
Victor Wembanyama, the new rising star of the San Antonio Spurs, caused quite a stir with his outfit before Monday's away game against the Toronto Raptors.
The towering 7-foot-4 player showed up at Scotiabank Arena dressed head to toe in black, rocking sunglasses and a face mask. The fans had a blast reacting to this French rookie in all sorts of funny ways.
Many people immediately made the comparison between the 20-year-old's attire with renowned rap artist Kanye West's style after it went viral on X/Twitter.
One fan talked about, 'Wemby with the Kanye drip.'
One fan mentioned: "Bro thinks he’s Kanye"
"Who let Wemby near Kanye?” another fan said.
Others, meanwhile called out Wembanyama for having no aura and being weird.
One fan mentioned: "No aura at all"
One fan simply called him 'Kanye West'.
Some other top reactions from the fans are mentioned below:
Victor Wembanyama, the record-breaker
That questionable outfit didn’t seem to affect his performance on the court as he single-handedly destroyed the Toronto Raptors.
Wemby, as he is called by the fans, scored 27 points, collected 14 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists.
He didn’t stop there as he had a career-high 10 blocks in the game. He made 2 3-pointers and left the game early because of a blowout.
ALSO READ: LA Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Detroit Pistons Tonight?