'Wemby Got That Kanye Drip’: Victor Wembanyama’s Latest Look Sends NBA Twitter Into a Frenzy

Victor Wembanyama, the new rising star of the San Antonio Spurs, caused quite a stir with his outfit before Monday's away game against the Toronto Raptors.

The towering 7-foot-4 player showed up at Scotiabank Arena dressed head to toe in black, rocking sunglasses and a face mask. The fans had a blast reacting to this French rookie in all sorts of funny ways.

Many people immediately made the comparison between the 20-year-old's attire with renowned rap artist Kanye West's style after it went viral on X/Twitter.

One fan talked about, 'Wemby with the Kanye drip.'



One fan mentioned: "Bro thinks he’s Kanye"

"Who let Wemby near Kanye?” another fan said.

Others, meanwhile called out Wembanyama for having no aura and being weird.

One fan mentioned: "No aura at all"

One fan simply called him 'Kanye West'.

Some other top reactions from the fans are mentioned below:

Advertisement

Victor Wembanyama, the record-breaker

That questionable outfit didn’t seem to affect his performance on the court as he single-handedly destroyed the Toronto Raptors.

Wemby, as he is called by the fans, scored 27 points, collected 14 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists.

He didn’t stop there as he had a career-high 10 blocks in the game. He made 2 3-pointers and left the game early because of a blowout.

ALSO READ: LA Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Detroit Pistons Tonight?