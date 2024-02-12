Where To Watch NBA All Star Game, Schedule and Livestream Details

The Midwest will host the NBA's yearly All-Star Weekend celebrations, where fans will be excited to see the best players in the league square off.

The opportunity to witness the best players in the league under one roof only comes around once a year, during NBA All-Star Weekend, for fans worldwide.

It's rare to see "super teams" in this league nowadays, making it tough to come across a game in the season with more than four All-Stars.

The weekend is packed with a mix of up-and-coming stars and NBA icons.

While certain players are always a guaranteed presence, newcomers like Tyrese Maxey from the 76ers will be making their debut.

NBA players in the past have expressed how much they want to be a part of the NBA All-Star Game.

They believe that being a part of this game is crucial to their careers and personal lives.

The legendary competition has featured appearances by every NBA great, including former greats like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Now that they have their name in the history books, this most recent group wants to make memories for the kids back home who want to play in the NBA.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take center stage during the opening event of the weekend, and the Panini Rising Stars will take over right after.

The State Farm All-Star Saturday Night kicks off the next evening.

There will be the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, the Starry 3-Point Contest, and the Kia Skills Challenge.

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star game will be on 18th February at 8:00 PM ET. Ever since 2022, it has been held on the third Sunday of February, the same day that the Daytona 500 is held, and one week after the Super Bowl.

The All-Star Game was first played at the Boston Garden on March 2, 1951.

Where is the NBA All-Star Game 2024?

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Whereas the Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Saturday night event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on?

TNT will have the broadcasting rights for the NBA All-Star game. ESPN will broadcast Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Using a free YouTube TV trial or Sling TV membership is the most effective way to watch the game online. The game will be shown live on the NBA App as well.

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Friday, Feb. 16

12:30 p.m. | Panini Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5:30 p.m. | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App

7 p.m. | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN | Lucas Oil Stadium

9 p.m. | Panini Rising Stars | TNT | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Rising Stars: Semifinal 1

Rising Stars: Semifinal 2

Rising Stars: Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m. | NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T | NBA TV | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

2 p.m. | HBCU Classic presented by AT&T | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union

7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver news conference | NBA TV & NBA App

8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT | Lucas Oil Stadium

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

AT&T Slam Dunk

Sunday, Feb. 18

11:30 a.m. | NBA Legends Awards | NBA TV & NBA App

8 p.m. | 73rd NBA All-Star Game | TNT | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

East vs. West

All times listed are in ET.

NBA All-Star Lineup 2024

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will see two of the best players in the league leading the East and the West team.

The West squad will be led by four-time NBA champion LeBron James. Whereas one-time NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East team with bragging rights on the line.

Western conference lineup

Player Team Role LeBron James LA Lakers Starter Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Starter Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Starter Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Starter Steph Curry Golden State Warriors Reserve Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Reserve Karl Anthony-Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Reserve Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Reserve Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Reserve Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Reserve Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Reserve

Eastern conference lineup

Player Team Role Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Starter Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Starter Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Starter Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Starter Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers Starter Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Reserve Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Reserve Julius Randle New York Knicks Reserve Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Reserve Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Reserve Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Reserve Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic Reserve

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game for free?

The All-Star game won’t have a free broadcast anywhere. All the streaming platform charges monthly subscriptions or pay-per-view in case you want to watch a particular event.

