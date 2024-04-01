Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 36 Points Outperforms THIS Hawks Star’s 38 Points in Bucks 122–113 Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo's match-winning performance led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 122-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Recording 36 points and 16 rebounds, Antetokounmpo's dominance on the court was pivotal in ending the Hawks' four-game winning streak.

The Bucks were also supported by Khris Middleton's 21 points, securing a crucial win after a two-game losing streak. However, the win did not come as easy for them as there was persistent counter attack from the Atlanta Hawks’ side.

It was the Serbian shooting guard, Bogdan Bogdanovi for the Hawks, who finished his 38 points rally before an unfortunate loss against the Bucks. With 10 rebounds and four assists, Bogdan put in a fierce competition for the Greek Freak to overcome.



However, Giannis stood out against his counterpart but his time on the court wasn’t easy as Bogdan had his efficiency on display with his mid-range shooting and excelled at the free-throw line and converted nine out of his 10 attempts.

Hawks announcer gets Giannis Antetokounmpo after Jayson Tatum

The Milwaukee Bucks secured a convincing victory over the Atlanta Hawks, despite the absence of Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, resulting in a relatively subdued contest with few standout moments.

However, the Hawks’ announcer managed to steal the spotlight with a viral comment aimed at Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw routine. Known for prolonged moments at the line, the announcer humorously remarked, "If you brought a book with you to the game, you could probably read a couple of chapters waiting for Giannis at the line," drawing chuckles from the audience.

The jest continued with a playful prediction of "15 minutes" for the next free throw, adding an element of lighthearted banter to the evening.

Additionally, this incident follows a similar occurrence recently aimed at Jayson Tatum during a game against the Boston Celtics where Tatum had a reaction to the foul.

Bogdan Bogdanovi sets expectation after second-most points career game

Bogdanović's recent strong performances, especially his impressive scoring streak in the last five games, have significantly boosted his stats and trade value. With a scoring average of 22.4 points in the last five games, a notable improvement from his 16.6 season average, along with increased rebounding and assist numbers, Bogdanović has showcased his value as a versatile player on the court.

His exceptional shooting percentages in these recent games, especially his efficient field goal and three-point shooting, further highlight his invaluable contribution to the team and his potential attractiveness in trade discussions.