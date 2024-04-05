‘God Awful Take’: NBA Fans Condemn Molly Qerim Blaming Paige Bueckers’ Injuries for Caitlin Clark’s Success

Caitlin Clark has already made a name for herself. Ever since she got the record breaking extension from the Big3 deal worth five million dollars, the stars shine bright for the Iowa point guard. Additionally, the coming game on Friday, where the Iowa women’s basketball team will face the UConn in the Final Four, will showcase one of the best talents in the game.

The top college basketball stars Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Paige Bueckers from UConn will clash for the win as Clark, a two-time national player of the year, holds the all-time Division I career scoring record.

However, a recent remark made on Clark has erupted on the internet and started trending minutes after the news broke. A video surfaced on the internet where ESPN’s Molly Qerim was seen making an unusual comment on Clark’s recent rise up and putting it in a strange way.

Taking away Clark’s all hard work she has put in to be at the level, Qerim said that it was UConn's point guard Paige Buekers’ absence due to her injury that led to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark’s success.

Appearing on First Take, alongside Stephen A. Smith, she said, “If Paige Bueckers didn't basically miss two seasons, I don't know if we'd be talking about Caitlin Clark the way we are right now.”

However, as invalid as her claims were, the NBA fans did not come easy on her take and berate her right in the comment section of the post.

A user wrote, “ ​​God awful take. Caitlin clears”

Let’s have a look at few more comments that kept coming as not many seemed agreeing Qerim’s thoughts.

