Sabrina Ionescu SURPRISES Caitlin Clark and Team Iowa With Nike Gear as They Head to Final Four

The Iowa Hawkeyes have reached the Final Four for the third time. The team led by well performing point guard Caitlin Clark, is on a run of their own. After coming from last year’s loss against LSU, the team is all set for the victory.

Recently, when team Iowa sat for a final briefing before the move forward towards the Final 4, they met with a surprising gesture from none other than one of the biggest names in the current women’s basketball scene, Sabrina Ionescu.

The official X account of the Iowa Women’s Basketball shared a short video of Sabrina’s gesture where she made the surprise visit to the consciously listening team. After exchanging hugs with team staff, Sabrina went on to motivate the team for their forthcoming adventure.

She said, "Enjoy what you guys have done so far, enjoy where you're at. It's a lot bigger than yourselves and I think you guys are seeing that from what you guys have been able to do in the last couple of years here.”

She also acknowledged the change they are bringing in the women’s sport and added, “How it's just changed sports and how it's just changed the lives of so many people in you guy's area but also just around the world."

Advertisement

However, it was not only the visit that was special but also the surprise gifts Sabrina Ionescu brought for the Iowa team. She presented her line of Nike shoes along with the brand's equipment to the whole team.

Also Read: Trae Young Describes Why Iowa Sensation Caitlin Clark Is ‘UNGUARDABLE’

Caitlin Clark Won 2024 Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award

Caitlin Clark won the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year award for the second time, beating Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, and JuJu Watkins. She had an outstanding season, breaking records with her impressive long-range shots.

Last season, she won multiple awards while leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship game, and this year, she has been even better. In addition to the latest award, she has a couple more awards to her name. Be it Wooden Award, Associated Press Player of the Year Award, Big Ten Player of the Year or Big Ten Tournament MVP, she got it all into her bag.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese’s Iowa vs LSU Viewership Breaks the Internet, Surpasses 2023 NBA Finals