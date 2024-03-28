‘A Generational Athlete’: Ice Cube Aims Big With THIS WNBA Star as Big3 Offers Record-Breaking $5M

Ice Cube, the legendary hip-hop artist and co-founder of the BIG3 league, has set his sights on Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark with a groundbreaking offer. The Big3 basketball league, founded by Ice Cube in 2017, has extended a historic $5 million offer to the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark.

What was supposed to be a deal in progress, as Ice Cube’s recent tweet hints, has now broken the internet. Hours after the gigantic $5 million boggled the NBA fan’s mind, the search volume saw a massive surge for Caitlin Clark.

Ice Cube tweeted a couple of hours ago, and it reads:

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

Additionally, along with breaking the deal news, Ice Cube was in a full swing with his tweets as he added a couple more posts on the same topic.

Advertisement

With his offer, he highlighted that he is trying to ease up the American women athletes’ struggle during their off seasons as many of them opt to play foreign leagues during the time.

Referring to them as ‘dismal and dubious foreign countries,’ Ice Cube also criticized the country's ‘pro leagues being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar.’

Also Read: 'Performance Enhancement Drugs': NBA Fans Roast LeBron James for His Joke About Post-Game Feeling

How big is Big3's Caitlin Clark deal?

The Big3 league has made a groundbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark that could potentially make her the first-ever woman basketball player to secure a $5 million deal as reported by TMZ. This monumental agreement entails Caitlin playing 8 regular season games along with 2 playoff games, marking a significant milestone in women's basketball contracts.

Advertisement

In addition to the guaranteed $5 million for the specified number of games, Caitlin stands to benefit from substantial additional compensation through merchandising and sponsorships. Notably, what sets this deal apart is Big3's willingness to allow Caitlin the flexibility to also participate in the WNBA.

Given Caitlin's exceptional talent and proven track record as the all-time scoring leader in NCAA history across both genders, it comes as no surprise that this historical offer has garnered significant attention and acclaim.