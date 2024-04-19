Has Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Been Canceled After SuperRy Missed Weight? Find Out

We are now just hours away from witnessing one of the most anticipated boxing matches of this year between two of the biggest boxing rivals of this era, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

The scheduled weight limit for the fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia was 140 pounds. Ryan Garcia has officially missed the weight by three pounds, and he weighs in on Friday.

Fans are now concerned about the fight and are asking if the Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight will get canceled.

Boxing reporter Dan Rafael revealed via his official Twitter handle that the fight is still going to happen. Both teams have renegotiated the fight and have come to a new agreement, "Per source, the sides are working to redo the contract because Garcia will be overweight, and the commission wouldn't let him try to lose that much anyway."

"Ryan Garcia is indeed way overweight for the fight. He scales 143.2 pounds per source in the room. He will not be eligible to win the WBC 140 title. Sides negotiating how to move forward. Absolute disaster and absolutely expected," Dan states.

The answer to fans' question if Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney was canceled is No. The fight is still going to take place, but Ryan is not eligible to claim the title if he manages to win the match.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia reacted on missing weight via his official Twitter handle, "I feel great, and I got a 3-pound advantage. Let's go, hahahahaa. Winners do what they have to do. I'm still sharp."

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney full match card

The fight between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney is set to take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Here is the list of matches featured on the card from the main event to the prelims.

Main Card

- Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

- Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb

- Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe

- John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

- Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Prelims

- Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander

- Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas

- Jonathan Canas vs. Angel Reyes

- Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

- Kevin Newman II vs Eric Robles

- Shamir Canal vs. Pedro Borgaro

