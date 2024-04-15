Who Will Fight Alex Pereira Next After His Knockout of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300? Details Inside

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex "Poatan" Pereira exhibited his world-class striking and fighting IQ this weekend at the UFC 300 main event against former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hills after he embarrassed Sweet Dreams with a first-round knockout.

Fans are now wondering what's next for UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Pereira and who he might face next. Some predict Alex Pereira will move up one weight class to Heavyweight and could face UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

However, Poatan has only defended his UFC light heavyweight championship once in his weight class, and it might be too early for him to move to the upper weight class and fight, as he has good competition left in the Light Heavyweight division.

Post UFC 300, UFC Light Heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev called out Alex Pereira after his win against Jamahal Hills.

Magomed Ankalaev tweeted from his official Twitter X account after congratulating Pereira for his win. Ankalaev challenged Poatan to a fight in Abu Dhabi. He even claimed he would KO Alex Pereira in round one, as he doesn't have a strong chin.

First Choice For Alex Pereira at UFC 300

When Alex Pereira agreed to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 300, the first choice of the UFC wasn't Jamahal Hills. The matchmakers approached Magomed Ankalaev before Hills to face Alex Pereira at UFC 300.

Magomed Ankalaev revealed that he was the first choice for Alex Pereira, not Jamahal Hills, and he also revealed why he turned down the massive opportunity.

During an interview with MetaRating, Magomed Ankalaev revealed why he refused to face Alex at UFC 300, "I actually was offered this fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 300. Since we were in the holy month of Ramadan, I had to somehow turn down this fight. As they promised me, the one who wins between Pereira and Hill should fight me next."

