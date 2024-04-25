‘He Made A Mistake’: Alex Pereira Responds to Charles Oliveira's Loss Against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300: Find Out

UFC 300 was a must-see show with some of the biggest names featured on the card, including Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Jamahal Hill, Jiří Procházka, Justin Gaethje, and many more.

Dana White and the UFC team booked every match spectacularly on the UFC 300 card. One of the critical fights was between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan to determine who would face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev next.

Arman Tsarukyan managed to impress the judges and won the three-round fight by decision. Arman was crowned as the number one ranked lightweight fighter and the next challenger for Islam Makhachev.

On the other hand, Alex Pereira spectacularly defended his championship by knocking out Jamahal Hill in the first round of their championship main event fight.

Recently, Alex Pereira gave an interview to Laerte Viana, in which he reacted to Charles Oliveira, his fellow countryman, losing the fight on the UFC 300 card.

Alex Pereira expressed, "I've been through this; Charles has to see if he made a mistake. Sometimes, we lose, but not because we made a mistake. He has to see if there will be changes and do something different. Nobody knows what he's going through outside the world of fighting, too. The important thing is for him to know if there is something to correct and try to fix it." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Alex Pereira UFC record

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)

- Result: Win

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Loss

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)

- Result: Win

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO - Elbows)

- Result: Win

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Time: Round 1

- Result: Win

ALSO READ: Jose Aldo Picks Former Rival Conor McGregor For Upcoming Fight At UFC 303