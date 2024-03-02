How Many Points Has LeBron James Scored With Each of His NBA Teams? Exploring Career Points

LeBron James, the reigning NBA all-time leading scorer, is on the brink of another major milestone in his already illustrious career.

This Saturday night, while the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, James stands just nine points shy of breaking the record for reaching the indomitable 40,000-point mark, an achievement untouched in NBA history.

Despite already having a solid reputation as one of the game's greatest, and having surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer last year, James takes pride in the significance of the 40,000-point landmark, even by his standards.

With his hometown team, the Cavaliers, James amassed two impressive scoring runs, with 15,251 points during his initial seven seasons, followed by an additional 7,868 points during a four-season stint upon his return in 2014 - a total of 23,119 points.

Apart from his stint with the Cavaliers, his scoring prowess stretched across four years with the Heat - tallying 7,919 points, and his six years - and counting - with his present team, the Lakers, with a massive score of 8,953 points.

His addition to each team's scoring totals has indeed been substantial.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James Reacts to Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Announcement of Pregnancy With Fourth Child

Lakers Preview Against Nuggets

Discussing the insane fact that it's Lebron's 21st season, and at the ripe old age of 39, he's still delivering exceptional basketball for the Lakers.

Moving forward, he continues to build upon his milestone of becoming an all-time scorer.

Kevin Durant, currently in 9th place with 28,342, James Harden in 22nd place with 26,000, and Russell Westbrook in 25th place with 25,092 are the only active competitors who are even vaguely threatening.

After the All-Star break the Lakers are finally picking up some momentum with their current two-game winning streak.

Their comeback victory against the Los Angeles Clippers was awe-inspiring, only to give a dismal performance against the Washington Wizards. They were lucky to scrape through with a narrow win in overtime.

However, if they stand any chance of advancing in the competitive Western Conference standings, they need to win the majority, if not all, of the remaining games in their challenging schedule.

Their difficult March run starts against the Nuggets, a team the Lakers haven't managed to defeat since before their sweep in last year's Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers haven't beaten the Nuggets since December 2022.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anthony Edwards’ Girlfriend? Timberwolves Star Left Match Midway Because of Her; Find Out