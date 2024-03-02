LeBron James Reacts to Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Announcement of Pregnancy With Fourth Child

Stephen Curry, the guard for Golden State, seems set to increase his family size to the count of his NBA championships, having as many kids as he has titles.

The news came to light when his spouse, Ayesha Curry, an accomplished actress and writer, disclosed her fourth pregnancy in a recent essay for her journal, Sweet July.

"Stephen and I had believed that three was the magic number and we wouldn't extend our family any further," she expressed. "But a shift in our mutual sentiments last year made us decide to add one more to our clan.”

The couple's news drew congratulations from NBA ace LeBron James, who excitedly commented: "CONGRATS BROTHA!!"

LeBron James and Stephen Curry share a unique bond, a kinship born in the very same Akron hospital and nurtured through their intertwined career paths in the NBA. Their reciprocal admiration and respect for each other's accomplishments have deeply shaped this bond.

Recently, rumors surfaced suggesting that James and Curry may soon be teammates, emphasizing their influence on the game of basketball and the longevity of their friendship.

Recognizing this unique camaraderie, both LeBron James and Stephen Curry cherish their rivalry, while upholding immense respect for each other's skills and significant contributions to the sport.

Curry's NBA Titles Tied to Kids' Births: A Synchronized Journey

The Curry family, with daughters born in 2012 and 2015 and a son born in 2018, consists of three children.

Stephen Curry, who has claimed four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, became a champion for the first time during the 2014-15 season when his second child, Ryan Carson Curry was born.

During the 2016-17 season, he won again along with two more successive victories during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, coinciding with the birth of his youngest child, Canon W. Jack Curry.

As a fourth child is on the way, the question emerges whether he can secure another championship this year.

In her essay, Ayesha shared some insights about pregnancy in her mid-30s.

She asserts that society needs a nuanced conversation about women, their age, and childbirth. "Many women are experiencing this journey for the first time in their 30s and 40s.

Being termed 'old' can come across as unsettling and extreme. I believe there's a need for a paradigm shift in the narrative," she remarked.

Stephen, currently playing his 15th NBA season, is achieving an average of 27.6 points per game, contributing to the Warriors 31-27 season’s standing.

