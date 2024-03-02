Who Is Anthony Edwards’ Girlfriend? Timberwolves Star Left Match Midway Because of Her; Find Out

During the Timberwolves' home game against the Sacramento Kings, Anthony Edwards, their star player, unexpectedly exited at halftime due to personal matters.

Allen Stiles from Sactown Sports 1140 reported that the Kings' broadcast revealed Edwards' abrupt leave was because his child was being born.

Following Edwards' departure, Timberwolves' guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker stepped in to start the second half. Before leaving, Edwards had managed to score 11 points in 19 minutes.

Edwards, having earned recognition as an NBA All-Star twice, was playing impressively this season before Friday's game with an average of 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

His contributions greatly benefited the Timberwolves team, who are currently leading the Western Conference with a 42-17 record.

The uncertainty surrounding Edwards' schedule remains; it's yet to be confirmed if he will make an appearance in the upcoming games.

The Timberwolves' next games are home-court matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and Monday consecutively. After these games, the team will embark on a six-game road trip starting on Thursday.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Reacts to Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Announcement of Pregnancy With Fourth Child

Advertisement

Who is Anthony Edwards's Girlfriend

Anthony Edwards, who is in a relationship with Jeanine Robel and soon to be a father, has found himself caught up in a series of controversies.

Robel, an Instagram influencer and expectant mother, often posts photos of her baby bump at NBA games and other events on social media.

Previously, she had a son with famous rapper Chief Keef. Sources online suggest that Robel and Edwards have been together for several months, an announcement made after a game against the Houston Rockets last season.

At 29, Robel is nine years older than Edwards. Born into a Christian family in the United States, she is an American who prefers to keep a low profile and doesn't disclose much about her professional life.

However, the harmony doesn't last long as Edwards faces accusations of infidelity. A social media model alleges that he tried to cheat on Robel by inviting her to fly with him after a game where he had scored 44 points.

More allegations soon followed, including claims about his involvement in an abortion posted by a woman on social media.

ALSO READ: IG model Dream Paige claims Anthony Edwards got her pregnant and offered to pay for her abortion