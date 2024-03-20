How Much Did Conor McGregor Make from His Hollywood Debut Movie Road House?

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of combat sports and is widely regarded as the face of UFC. The Notorious is the most followed UFC fighter and the highest-paid UFC fighter of all time.

Conor McGregor has managed to break some of the major records in UFC, including getting the biggest paychecks, selling the most pay-per-views, being listed as the UFC fighter with the biggest gates in history, being the most followed UFC fighter, doing a cross-over boxing match and earning over $100 million from the fight, and many more.

Now, McGregor has made his Hollywood debut, playing the negative lead in a mixed martial arts-based film featuring stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage, and many more. The movie will be released globally on March 20, 2024, on Prime Video.

McGregor has managed to break another massive record and is now the highest-paid Hollywood debutant.

In a deleted Twitter post, McGregor himself informed that he has surpassed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's record. He expressed, "What did you think of my acting debut movie trailer? Hell of a ride! I am now officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot. Incredible!"

The Rock made his Hollywood debut in 2001 in the movie "The Mummy Returns," for which he was given a paycheck of $5.5 million. Dwayne's Hollywood debut landed him in the Guinness World Records for being the highest-paid Hollywood debutant.

Conor McGregor himself revealed that he broke The Rock's record for the highest-paid Hollywood debutant. This means his paycheck for his Hollywood debut movie "Road House" could be between $6 million and $10 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Conor McGregor’s Wealth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Conor McGregor's estimated net worth is approximately $200 million. His combat sports career has been the major contributor to his massive wealth.

Conor McGregor is best known for his UFC run and his notable rivalries with Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and many more.

McGregor even fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in a cross-over boxing matchup, which ended up being one of the biggest boxing matches of all time. Reportedly, McGregor made over $100 million from the fight.

Other than his combat career, Conor McGregor is also a successful businessman. He owns a Whiskey brand by the name of Proper Twelve. C lick here to read more details on Conor McGregor's wealth and Net Worth.

