Conor McGregor Net Worth - How much is the UFC superstar Worth as of 2024?

No UFC fan is unaware of the name Notorious Conor McGregor, one of the biggest names in combat sports of this era, fans and experts widely regard him as the face of UFC, he is the most followed UFC fighter of all time.

Mystic Mac has successfully captured UFC championships in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight division. He is the only UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously.

Besides his unexceptional mixed martial arts skills, he is best known for his thrash-talking skills. Some of his thrash-talks are still popular amongst fans.

McGregor is also the highest-paid UFC fighter, and he has generated the most pay-per-view buys, from his headlining UFC card with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 to headlining UFC 264 with Dustin Poirier.

The 155-pound king is currently out of the Octagon from 2021, he broke his leg during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor is on the road to a comeback, Notorious announced his comeback on New Year, Where he revealed he will face Michael Chandler at 185 weight class at international fight week in June 2024.

ALSO READ: Nate Diaz wants Conor McGregor trilogy to headline UFC 300 and the fans are here for it: ‘Save us please’

Advertisement

What is Conor McGregor's Net Worth in 2024? - $200 Million(Estimated)

According to a recent report by Celebrity Net Worth, Conor McGregor is estimated to have a net worth of 200 million dollars. One of his major sources of earnings is from his UFC career, McGregor’s earning from UFC was revealed recently during an investigation of a UFC lawsuit.

According to the leaked document McGregor earned 25 million dollars from his UFC fight in 2015 and 2016. And he earned 47 million dollars from his UFC fights in 2018 and 2019. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

He also earned 100 million dollars from his cross-over fight against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2017.



He also owns a whiskey brand “Proper Twelve” and some other business ventures that contribute to his million-dollar net worth.

Conor McGregor Career Earnings

Conor McGregor is one of the most skilled mixed martial artists of his time, he has been the biggest face of the industry for quite some time now, and he is the highest-paid and most followed UFC fighter of all time.

According to the leaked official document of UFC, McGregor earned 25 million dollars from his UFC fight in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, he earned 100 million dollars from his cross-over fight against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2017. And he earned 47 million dollars from his UFC fights in 2018 and 2019.

Conor McGregor's Biggest UFC Paydays

In 2015, when Conor McGregor faced Chad Mendes at UFC 189, according to some reports he earned 3.5 million dollars, After knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds McGregor earned 5 million dollars for the fight. He earned 6 million dollars for Eddie Alvarez's fight.

McGregor earned approximately 50 million dollars for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fight, he earned the highest guaranteed paycheck of 5 million dollars.

He earned a base paycheck of 5 million dollars, for his further fights in 2019 and 2021. McGregor even earned a base pay of 5 million dollars for his Dustin Poirier fight.

Conor McGregor earned 100 million dollars when fought undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather in a cross-over boxing match in 2017.

Conor McGregor Investments - $600 Million Whiskey Company Sale

Conor McGregor launched his own liquor company Proper No. 12 in 2018, before launching his company he and his three business partners became 20 percent equity partners of an American liquor Proximo Spirits. Proximo Spirits is best known for its Tequila.



Later in the year 2020, Proximo increases its stake to 49 percent after paying 250 million dollars.



In 2021, McGregor and his partners sold their 51 percent stakes to Proximo Spirits of their liquor brand Proper number 12. Some reports suggest the deal closed in 600 million dollars. Reports even indicate if we calculate McGregor’s earnings from his liquor company he has made around 200 million from his brand before some deductions including taxes.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s Cars

Other than fighting in the cage, Conor McGregor is best known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on social media, from wearing expensive suits to watches. McGregor has an expensive car collection, some reports, and research claim McGregor owns some of the world's best expensive cars.



Cars Name Price Land Rover Discovery $52,300 Cadillac Escalade (2016) $72,970 BMW i8 (2015) $135,345 Lamborghini Huracan Avio (2017) $205,000 Lamborghini Urus (2019) $210,000 Bentley Continental GT Convertible (2020) $236,100 McLaren 650S (2017) $260,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016) $320,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith (2020) $340,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn (2017) $370,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe (2015) $425,000 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster (2016) $506,000

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor's comeback: Fight date, opponent revealed and it's not UFC 300