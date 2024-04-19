‘I Think I Did Best as a Job I Could’: Victor Wembanyama Talk About His Experience of Blocking Giannis Antetokounmpo

Victor Wembanyama dominated the league as a rookie like very few rookies ever did in the past. The San Antonio Spurs superstar is destined to win the Rookie of the Year award and he recently talked about his match-up against Greek freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo last Jan. 4.

In an interview with Kevin O'Connor for The Ringer, Wembanyama talked about a range of subjects. He was questioned regarding his outstanding block against Antetokounmpo, which demonstrated his increased toughness and strength. The two-time MVP had body contact against Wemby but the rookie still managed to make the block.

What did Wembanyama say?

Wembanyama stated, "I'm not sure maybe without the adrenaline, it might have hurt afterward. I think I know some people can die from that, but you know it was just like a "dumb battle." Strength against strength and I had to resist as much as I could. I don't think I could stop him, but I had to absorb the contact as much as I could. I think I did the best at a job I could but I'm proud to be at this level this year because before I wouldn't have been able to absorb this contact for sure."

Giannis vs Wembanyama, a matchup to watch out for?

Giannis is already an NBA champion and two-time MVP whereas Wemby just started his NBA career. However, the fans are excited to see how the match-up will fare after they got a glimpse of it on Jan 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo did it all as he single-handedly won the Bucks the game. The Greek international scored 44 points, collected 14 rebounds, and provided seven assists in the Bucks' 125-121 win.

Victor Wembanyama wasn’t far behind and had a fabulous game as well. The rookie finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. He made a crucial block on Antetokounmpo with less than 25 seconds left in the game which became the talking point for the fans.

