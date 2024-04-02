Victor Wembanyama Opens Up On First Fine In His NBA Career; Explains Why He Threw Ball Into Stands Vs Knicks

Victor Wembanyama is having a brilliant rookie year in the NBA, and the Frenchman has impressed everyone with his skills on the court. However, Wemby, as he is fondly known, received the first fine of his career on March 31.

The Spurs star received a $25,000 fine for throwing the ball to the stands. It may sound a bit overdone, but that’s what happened.

Wembanyama threw the ball into the stands after the Spurs' 130-126 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on March 29 at Frost Bank Center.

What did Wembanyama say in the press conference?

Wemby, who is known for his polite behavior in the league so far, talked about why he did so and how his intent was different from what was eventually seen.

Wembanyama stated, "I was surprised. When I threw the ball, I remembered there was a fine for this, but it wasn't in a bad way," explained the rookie. "I threw it to make some guy's day. It was funny. I was like, 'No, I threw it to please somebody. It's not like I am trying to hurt [anybody]."

Can Wembanyama win the Rookie of the Year Award?

The Frenchman is the front-runner for this award, as he has been dominating games for fun even with a struggling San Antonio Spurs team.

He is scoring 21.2 points per game, collecting 10.5 rebounds, dishing 3.6 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game. In short, he is doing it all on the court, and that too in his first year.

The rookie was recently praised by none other than Draymond Green, who said the Wembanyama is special and he is happy that Wemby won’t be his problem for long after guarding him.

