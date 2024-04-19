'I Think It'll Really Come Down...': Cody Rhodes Reacts to Potential WWE Match With The Rock

This year's WrestleMania 40 was indeed one of the biggest WrestleMania of all time from Cody Rhodes overcoming all the odds and finishing his story of winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, the end of Roman Reigns' iconic championship reign, in-ring return of The Rock after almost 11 years.

The highlight storyline this year at WrestleMania 40 was between The Rock, Roman Reigns and The Rock. Roman Reigns's and Cody Rhodes's saga has come to an end after The American Nightmare ended his reign.

At Raw, after WrestleMania 40, The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes's first promo as WWE Undisputed Champion, where he revealed he is going back for some time. Still, he will come back to WWE for Cody Rhodes, as his story with Rhodes has just started.

Cody Rhodes recently gave an interview at Good Morning Britain, where he talked about a potential WWE match with The Rock after WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes said, "I wanna say yes. I wanna say yes. I think it'll really come down to, can I be a good champion, or a great champion. Roman Reigns was a great champion. And will that be enough to entice The Rock? Because that's what's happened here. Rock will tell you he made wrestling cool again."

"Rock made wrestling cool maybe in the first place, but this run it's a whole new generation, a whole new locker room - Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, myself, Rhea Ripley, all these people. I think the more we keep this, the better we do, the more chances it lures Rock back in the fray."

Triple H Shares His Experience of Working with The Rock

The Rock's recent run as The Final Boss at WrestleMania 40 got five stars from critics. Many WWE fans believe The Rock's heel turn added the most flavor to this year's WrestleMania 40. Triple H recently made an appearance at the World Congress of Sports.

Triple H said, "I can only imagine what's next for The Rock. He's got his hands in just about everything. We were thrilled to have The Rock being involved. When you can have the biggest star on the globe, arguably, want to be a part of what we do, and in a meaningful way, and want to do it in a way where he's not just like, 'Yeah, yeah, I'll come in, tell me what to do, I'll go do this. Like all of his resources, all of his brain power, all of his creativity, all of those things, his branding, everything. 'I want to invest in this and make it this amazing ride for our fans."

"It doesn't get any better than that. So he is coming in, just across the board; if you had told me at the beginning of the conversations we were going to get the 'Final Boss' heel version of The Rock, I would have said you're crazy. But that's his level of commitment. While talking about The Rock's plans, Triple H dropped a hint, "He goes off, makes a few movies now, but as he said a week ago, he'll be back. And it'll be a hell of a ride when he comes back."

