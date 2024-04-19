How Logan Paul Convinced WWE to Include IshowSpeed and Randy Orton Segment at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 became the biggest WrestleMania of all time. There were multiple highlight reel moments this year at Showcase of Immortal; one such moment came from the triple threat match for the United States Championship between Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and Kevin Ownes.

Fans all around the world were shocked when popular streamer Ishowspeed made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 40. Logan Paul brought a Prime Bottle costumed man with him last time. KSI was inside the PRIME Bottle costume when Logan faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

During the ending moments of the match, Randy Orton was about to capture the WWE United States Championship, and PRIME Bottleman pulled Randy Orton's leg and ruined his chance of winning the championship.

Then PRIME Bottleman revealed his identity, and inside the PRIME Bottle was popular streamer Ishowspeed, who started his iconic barking on The Viper. Randy Orton was furious; he kicked Ishowspeed and gave him an RKO on the announcer's table.

Recently, United States Champion Logan Paul revealed how he convinced WWE to use Ishowspeed and Randy Orton in the segment on the recent episode of Impulsive, "When I was pitching him to the WWE. It took a little massaging. It took a little finessing for us to convince them that we had this young creator, who is still a teenager, he's 19, who is just an internet phenom. Everything he touches goes crazy viral because he has that charismatic, contagious energy."

WrestleMania 40 Results

WrestleMania 40 Night One Saturday, April 6

1. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Cody Rhodes: Winners - The Rock and Roman Reigns

2. Sami Zayn vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship: Winner - Sami Zayn

3. Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane: Winners - Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair

4. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso: Winner - Jey Uso

5. Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar: Winners - Rey Mysterio and Andrade

6. Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match (Raw Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship): Winners - Awesome Truth (Raw Tag Team Championship) and A-Town Down Under (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship: Winner - Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 40 Night Two Sunday, April 7

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Winner - Cody Rhodes

2. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship: Winner - Bayley

3. Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship: Winner - Logan Paul

4. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: Winner - LA Knight

5. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight: Winners - Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

6. Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Damian Priest

7. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Drew McIntyre

