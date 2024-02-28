‘I’m Dunking, I’m Looking for Her’: Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed How He Tried To Impress Actress Shari Headley During a Game

NBA players have always liked to be seen as charismatic personalities who can woo any woman they want. The stakes are even higher when the woman is a renowned celebrity. Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominating players on the court and one of the most charismatic players off the court shared a story of his own.

The Diesel discussed a similar interaction he had with a Hollywood actress when he was a player.

"Shari Headley from Coming to America," Shaq began. "She's walking down the Garden, and I'm shooting free throws. I almost launched an airball. She then made eye contact with me and winked slightly."

What did Shaq say?

Although the exact date of this incident is unknown, Headley was at her peak of popularity in the early 1990s, having released Coming to America in 1988. Orlando Shaq was probably flirting with Headley at the time since O'Neal started dating his ex-wife Shaunie later that decade.

All that was evident, though, was that O'Neal's heart began to race in response to Headley's wink, and that rush of adrenaline instantly transformed him into Superman against the poor Knickerbockers. Shaq was devastated to see Shari after the game, just when he felt he had done enough to earn a chance to speak with her.

"I go back to the huddle, and I said I don't give a fu** what play they call," said O'Neal. "Every time, just throw that motherf***** to me. I'm going to get that motherfuck*. I'm putting on a show. I'm trying to find her. With my legs raised, I'm taking sh**t. "And she was in the back with her husband after the game," Big Diesel continued.

Headley was married

Shari used to be a model before she started acting. Headley was a beauty in her prime, having modeled for many high-end publications like Mademoiselle and Glamour. Her most well-known performance as an actress came later, in the popular film Coming to America.

She portrayed Lisa McDowell in that film, who was the restaurant owner's daughter who eventually married an African prince after falling in love. Shari had that princess appeal as a result, and when you combine that with her gorgeous appearance, it's no wonder Shaq fell in love.

But in 1991, at a party, Shari got to know rapper Christopher Martin of the 1980s group Kid n' Play—that is when O'Neal was still at LSU.

No matter how many dunks the legendary center put up that night, the couple got married in 1993, so he most certainly didn't have a chance. Headley and Martin called it quits in 1995, but that was most likely a while after the game Shaq mentioned.

