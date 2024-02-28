LeBron James’ ‘OCD Superstition’ Revealed As Former Heat Teammate Shares Crazy Ritual He Performs Before Games

LeBron James is the top scorer in the history of the NBA and his greatness isn’t doubted by fans or his teammates that he has played with. However, in a recent podcast, Mario Chalmers and Thomas Bryant discussed a dressing room ritual from the four-time NBA champion that hasn’t been talked about before.

Chalmers, who spent four years in Miami as LeBron James' teammate, claims that the superstar plans out his game outfits in the locker room before the start of the season

What did Chalmers and Bryant say?

Chalmers remarked, "That guy will lay out his whole outfit on the floor for the game and make sure everyone walks around it. When someone breaks LeBron James' ritual, there are severe consequences."

"He got upset once when the media passed by the jersey. Chalmers stated, "He ordered the equipment man to get him a brand-new jersey, tights, headband, armband, and socks and laid it all back out."

“Superstition related to OCD. You ought to circle it with your feet like a chalk outline.”

James had a seat reserved for him in the gym, according to a story told by Bryant, who played with him briefly in Los Angeles. Teammates are quick to tell anyone trying to sit there not to do so.

LeBron’s greatness

Although some may find these superstitions strange, James has built a very successful career around them.

Currently, in his 21st season in the NBA, the four-time MVP of the Finals has established himself as the league's all-time leading scorer.

This season, the Lakers forward turned 39, but he's still scoring 25.0 points, pulling down 7.2 rebounds, dishing out 7.9 assists, and shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range and 52.4 percent from the field.

James only made more than 40 percent of his 3-pointers once during his NBA career, and that was during his 2012–13 campaign with Miami. James' current stats only serve to highlight his exceptional longevity, and his superstitions may enable him to play through an NBA season.

