‘I’m Not BETTING, No Jontay Porter’: Larry Nance Jr. Takes Humorous Dig at Jontay Porter While Backing Underdog Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans held the Sacramento Kings at 105-98 to pave their way to the playoffs. With the side leading 24 points from Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans ruled the second and third quarter of the game.

During the post-game press conference, Larry Nance Jr. injected a touch of humor and levity with a playful jab at the recent controversy surrounding Jontay Porter. While sitting for the post game press interaction, Nance had his say on what he is eyeing for in coming games.

Rooting for his team, Nance said, “Respectfully, I'm bettin on the Pels.”

However, it just took split seconds for the Pelicans forward to realize what he just said and he went on to clarify his words.

“I'm not BETTING, no Jontay Porter. I'm not BETTING. I'm not betting on anything. I don't own a betting app, none of that,” he playfully added.

The whole media crowd burst into laughter seeing the NBA star clarifying his stance on what he meant with ‘betting’ and it has nothing to do with any of the betting apps.

Also Read: 'Looks Like LeBron Is Dragging His Stuff': Jalen Brunson Embarrasses Josh Hart for Taking Poster Dunk From LeBron James

Larry Nance Jr. And the Pelicans ‘Deserve to be in the Playoffs’

The Pelicans secured a playoff spot for the first time in two years by defeating the Kings on their latest meetup. Despite Zion Williamson's absence due to hamstring soreness, the Pelicans' roster stepped up, with seven of the eight players who logged at least 20 minutes boasting a positive plus-minus, while six players reached double-digit scoring.

The Pelicans' solid defense was evidenced by holding the high-powered Kings' offense to only 98 points, showcasing their resolute performance.

However, Larry Nance Jr. expressed confidence in his team's playoff prospects, emphasizing that the Pelicans' 49-33 record and playoff success were not coincidental but a reflection of their consistent performance throughout the season.

During the interview he said, “We deserve to be in the playoffs. You don't win 49 games by accident. You don't just slip up and do that in a historic conference. We're really proud to be going to Oklahoma.”

He highlighted the team's resilience and their ability to deliver even without their superstar, reflecting a formidable and cohesive unit. Nance Jr., along with Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III, put on the show during the crucial need for the Pelicans' bench to excel in the playoffs, particularly against the Thunder's bench production.

'I Just Want to Win': DeMar DeRozan Clears Air on His Future Aspiration After Bulls 112–91 Loss to Heat