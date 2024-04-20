‘I Just Want to Win’: DeMar DeRozan Clears Air on His Future Aspiration After Bulls 112–91 Loss to Heat

The Chicago Bulls faced a challenging defeat against the Miami Heat, succumbing to a 112-91 loss in a pivotal play-in tournament elimination game. Despite efforts from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 22 points, the game ended in an upset for the windy city.

DeMar DeRozan headed over to the pressers after the defeat and he shared what future holds for him. While interacting to the media, the Bulls guard said, “The next time I play a game will be my 16th season. You realize the window closes for you personally. I ain’t trying to play 25 years.”

What might seem as the star hinting towards the less amount of play time left in him, was seen as what he wants from the franchise.

“I wanna have the opportunity to give everything great in you. My stance on wanting to be here is still the same but I just want to win,” he added.

Also Read: After 'Terrible' Play-In Taste, Brandin Podziemski Looks Forward to 'Getting That Top 6 Seed Every Year'

DeMar DeRozan's quest to win a championship with bulls

DeMar DeRozan's desire to win a championship with the Bulls reflects his ongoing quest for basketball success after departing from his top-tier days with the Toronto Raptors.

At 34 years old, DeRozan already acknowledged that he could not be playing as long as 25 years, all he wants is to win a cup. Expressing a strong inclination to remain with the Bulls, he also emphasizes the critical need for the team to evolve into a competitive force capable of making a significant playoff run.

His vision extends beyond mere participation; DeRozan is determined to see the Bulls as genuine contenders on the court, challenging elite teams and aiming for significant postseason success.

With questions arising about the team's competitive viability at the highest level, speculation looms regarding the Bulls' strategic direction. The core trio of DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic might have already reached its peak potential, signaling a dire need for significant restructuring to propel the Bulls towards sustainable success.

