‘Looks Like LeBron Is Dragging His Stuff’: Jalen Brunson Embarrasses Josh Hart for Taking Poster Dunk From LeBron James

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sat with his teammate Josh Hart on their podcast 'Roommates Show' and got into a hilarious banter.

During their conversation, Brunson brought in a clip from 2020 when Hart was dunked on by none other than the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James. As shown in the video, LeBron was seen sailing in the air to put on a poster dunk, which, when seen from a different angle, seemed like he was making contact with Hart.

Bringing in a different viewpoint, Brunson poked fun on his teammate while asking to pause the clip and said, “ Pull up the picture. There’s a picture of Josh and it looks like LeBron is dragging his stuff across his face.”

However, the dunk in the question was one of the most iconic basketball dunks where LeBron James soared for a one-handed dunk over Pelicans guard, Josh Hart, after receiving a pass from Alex Caruso.

In the same match, the King delivered a season-high 40-point stellar performance while leading the Lakers for a 118-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Josh Hart fumbled while introducing Tracy Morgan

During the recent episode of the podcast ‘The Roommates Show’ hosted by Knicks players Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, Hart found himself in an amusingly awkward moment while introducing comedian Tracy Morgan.

Under the looming pressure of the NBA Playoffs and the forthcoming matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hart's nerves seemed to get the best of him, leading to a comical introduction mishap.

“The man, the myth, the legend. Comeeding, comedian… Actor, Arthur,” said Hart while mispronouncing comedian and author.

Despite the hiccup, Tracy Morgan displayed grace and humor, seemingly unfazed by Hart's fumbling introduction, he also confirmed that he is an author who has two times Emmy nominations as the rest of the show hosts kept on laughing for the slip-up.

