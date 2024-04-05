‘I’m Not the Coach’: Paul Geroge Declines Reporter’s Question on Helping James Harden Get Back on Track

The composition of seeing the Los Angeles Clippers into the finals standing strong as ever seems fading away. As a bigger question on the name of James Harden is looming large, if not addressed, will lead to bigger outcomes, of course not in a positive way for the team.

Despite having some of the tournament’s biggest names on their bag, the team is still to live up to its cheering supporters. Currently standing at the fourth position in the Western Conference,

The unaddressed worry has seemed to show up as during a recent interaction with the media, Clippers’ nine times NBA All-Star Paul George has declined to a question asked on what should be done in order to get Harden out and about on the scoring run.

PG had a disinterested expression and said, “I’m not a coach. I’m not the coach. Next question,” moving forward to another question.

Looking Back at James Harden’s recent performance

James Harden's recent performance has been notably underwhelming, with a stark decline in his numbers over the past three games. Averaging just 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, with shooting percentages of 22.7% from the field and 20.0% from three-point range.

The stats stands in stark contrast to his season averages of 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, shooting at 43.3% from the field, 38.9% from beyond the arc, and 87.7% from the free-throw line.

Additionally, with the impending unrestricted free agency this summer further spotlighting his performance, Harden faces increased pressure to recapture his usual impactful form.

As the regular season progresses, the Clippers currently hold a record of 47-28, placing them fourth in the competitive Western Conference. With the playoffs looming, Harden's form becomes even more critical.

